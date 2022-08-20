BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The hives were humming at the fourth annual Honey Festival in Raleigh County on Saturday, August 20, 2022.

The Exhibition Coal Mine and The Raleigh County Bee Keepers Association teamed up to put on the event.

Leslie Gray Baker the Director of Parks and Rec for the City of Beckley said the festival got started so they could get the word out about how important bees are to our everyday life.

People at the festival got a chance to taste honey, learn about bees as well as check out the Exhibition Coal Mine.

“We see two different kinds of customers on festival days those that are going to come from out of state and out of the city to visit and then we see those that some specifically for the honey and to learn about the honey bees,” said Baker.

If you are interested in attending the Honey Festival in the future, it is always held on the third Saturday of August from 10 A.M. to 4 P.M. so you can mark your calendars now!