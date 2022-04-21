BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– A new business offers assistance to home buyers and realtors, it opened it’s doors in Beckley this afternoon.

BesTitle Title Agency hosted a grand opening on Sunset Drive as their Beckley location is open for business. The Beckley location is Best title’s tenth location and sixth in the mountain state.

Chief Operating Officer Tim Jamison said they aim to help local realtors and lenders put customers in the homes they want.

“Beckley’s a wonderful place to live, and the surrounding areas,” Jamison told 59News. “There’s a lot of folks that move here to live, there’s a lot of folks that buy investment properties, a place to visit or vacation. So we want to be there to help those folks get into their dream homes, and to help the realtors and lenders with the whole process.”

BesTitle offers help with both Residential and Commercial real estate. The new business is located at 101 Sunset Drive in Beckley, just off of Harper Road.

Twisted Sisterz Barbeque food truck also attended the grand opening, to serve up chicken tacos and drunken nachos.