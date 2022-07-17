BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — It is time to engage your creative minds for the 2022 BEX Arts Week.

BEX has been working with artists, organizations, and businesses to help create programs that are featured throughout their Arts Week. From Friday, July 15, 2022 through Saturday, July 23 you can participate in all sorts of different activities from a film fest, a game show, and even a silent disco.

“We are going to be unveiling a community art project that anyone can come and help us paint and then it is going to be installed in Beckley as a permanent art instillation. We are also going to have a silent disco that anyone can participate in and we will also have projected art on the wall at Word park that is like as big as a building,” Saja Montague, Cocreator of BEX said.

The BEX UnFair and the Silent Disco will take place on July 23, from 8 P.M. to 10 P.M. at Word Park. A full list of events can be found below.