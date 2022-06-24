BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The Rotary Club and Rotary After Hours of Beckley is excited to be celebrating its 100th year of service to the community of Beckley and what better way to show appreciation to everyone by selecting a monthly service project that will bring lots of benefits, progress, and growth to the community of Beckley!

A Bicycle Safety workshop will be hosted by Rotary After Hours and Beckley Rotary Club at the Beckley Welcome Center on July 9th from 11 A.M. to 12 P.M. and will also be partnering with Wes Duncan, a member of State Farm and another fellow Rotary After Hours member, who they will also joining to celebrate their 100th anniversary as well.

Rotary After Hours is a global network made up of 1.2 million members, who come together to bring change to communities all over the world. They have used their assortment of people skills to improve lives for more that 115 years. From certain actions such as promoting literacy and peace to being able to provide clean water and improve healthcare, this group is always finding ways to improve and better the world.

The Rotary Club of Beckley meets promptly at noon on Tuesdays at Black Knight in person, and if the pandemic persists, via over zoom virtually. There is also on every Friday of each month an After-Hours meeting. Business and community leaders are encouraged to come and join. The Rotary Club of Beckley will is also very proud to to be celebrating its 100th anniversary and serving the community of Beckley this year.

If you are interested in learning about Rotary or joining, please visit their Facebook page (Beckley Rotary).

For more information on this event, contact, April Elkins Badtke, Beckley Rotary Club President at her email: aprildawnelkins@gmail.com, or by phone at: 304-731-3879. You can also contact Kelly Elkins, Rotary After Hours Chair at her email: kelkins@arh.org, or by phone number 304-575-099. You can also visit their website at http://www.beckleyrotary.org and can find them on Facebook at Beckley Rotary Club as well.