Bluefield College begins Rise Up Rams

BLUEFIELD, VA (WVNS) — Bluefield College began its annual Rise Up Rams athletic fundraiser. This year the fundraiser is virtual because of the COVID-19.

Starting Thursday, August 27, 2020, donations will be accepted and can be made throughout the weekend. The money will go toward the athletic department.

Josh Cline, the Vice President of Institutional Advancement, said Rise Up Rams is now more important than ever.

“Even in the midst of COVID-19, it could never be more important now to try and raise funds, because we are not only housing students here on campus, but our policies and the way we operate have to change drastically to keep everybody safe and make sure we are doing things the right way,” Cline explained.

Cline said even though football will not play until the spring, they will still get to take part in the fun. This year, Bluefield College teams will compete against each other.

To donate, visit bluefield.edu.