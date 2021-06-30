Bluefield College prepares to celebrate centennial anniversary

BLUEFIELD, VA (WVNS) — A local college will soon reach a major anniversary.

In August, Bluefield College reaches 100 years in service.The school is planning events to celebrate the centennial.

The festivities kick off on August 18, 2021 for the start of the fall semester. While preparing, staff members looked through the school’s archives, dating back to before the school was even established. Among them were some of the original drawings for most of the buildings done by famous local architect Alex Mahood.

“One of the key things that we found when looking through our archives is how much the community really wanted and supported the college to be here,” said Rebecca Kasey, Director of PR and Marketing at Bluefield College.

The school wants your help. They are asking people to reach out if they have any memorabilia associated with the school.