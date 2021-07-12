Bluefield FD hiring multiple firefighters

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — The Bluefield, West Virginia Fire Department is searching for new firefighters.

The department has four open positions. While the application period closed at the end of June, anyone interested still has a chance to apply down the line. Nine approved applicants will go through written and physical tests to see who is qualified for the position.

Even if they do not get the job, they are still kept in consideration. Chief Chad Bailey said in his line of work, when you find someone qualified, you keep them on your radar.

“It is not for everybody. It is a very good job, I have never worked a day in my life because every day is different,” said Chief Bailey.

Chief Bailey wants to fill four positions by July 17, 2021. If not, he said they will restart the application process.