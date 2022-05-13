BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS)– Bluefield State College is in the process of becoming Bluefield State University.

At a press conference on Friday, May 13, 2022, President Robin Capehart said the Higher Education Policy Commission approved the designation change from a College to a University. Officials with the college applied for the status back in February 2022.

President Capehart detailed how a positive shift in the college allowed them to receive this status.

“We went from last to the second-best financial status of any school in West Virginia. The fact that we offer graduate programs, enrollment was up for the first time,” said President Capehart.

Capehart said it is not set in stone until the Board of Governors meeting on Thursday, May 19, 2022, to vote on the matter.

If it passes, Bluefield State is set to become a University at the beginning of July 2022.