Bluefield Union Mission hands out meals for the holidays

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — The Bluefield Union Mission gave out food for the holidays once again this year.

In the ninetieth year of operation for the Union Mission, things looked a bit different due to the pandemic.

Throughout the year the mission saw new faces as more people lost their jobs. But even with more requests, and the rising prices of groceries, the mission was still able to give out bags of food on Christmas Eve and fully prepared Christmas dinners.

“You know with inflation the way it is, especially in food prices we would see maybe less donated we saw more, it is absolutely mind-blowing,” said Craig Hammond the Director of the Bluefield Union Mission.

In addition to a hot cooked meal, the mission also gave out toys and blankets this year.