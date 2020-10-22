Bluefield WV Police accepting applications for new officer

Top Stories Beckley

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — The Bluefield West Virginia Police Department is accepting applications for an additional police officer.

The Police Civil Service Commission is looking to hire certified officers. They are also conducting entry level tests for probationary police officers.

Lt. John Whitt said the department is one officer short and they need someone ready to fill the role.

“It’s a job that’s not just a job, they have to really have a desire to perform public service,” said Lt. Whitt.

Applications can be picked up at the Bluefield Municipal Complex. The department will accept applications until November 25, 2020.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

West Virginia News

More West Virginia News

Virginia News

More Virginia News

Trending Stories

WVNS 59News