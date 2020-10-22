Bluefield WV Police accepting applications for new officer

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — The Bluefield West Virginia Police Department is accepting applications for an additional police officer.

The Police Civil Service Commission is looking to hire certified officers. They are also conducting entry level tests for probationary police officers.

Lt. John Whitt said the department is one officer short and they need someone ready to fill the role.

“It’s a job that’s not just a job, they have to really have a desire to perform public service,” said Lt. Whitt.

Applications can be picked up at the Bluefield Municipal Complex. The department will accept applications until November 25, 2020.