BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Although Breast cancer awareness month is over, it is never a bad time to get yourself checked out.

Bonnies Bus wants women to stay on top of mammograms well into the end of the year. The mammogram mobile made its way to Raleigh and Nicholas counties to offer 3D digital screenings and breast care education.

The bus parked out at Black Bear Pharmacy on Tuesday, November 2, and those working the bus want women to be aware and stay aware of the dangers they face.

“One out of eight women will develop breast cancer and it is really the second largest with cancer for women,” said Kathy Humphries, a mammography technologist.

Bonnies Bus is a resource from WVU Medicine and Hospitals. You can find its next stop here.