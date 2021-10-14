Bonnie’s Bus provides mobile mammography screenings across the state

GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — As this month holds a special focus on breast cancer awareness, screenings and mammograms are offered frequently.

Bonnie’s Bus is a mobile mammography unit, providing cancer screenings throughout the Mountain State, with a special focus on rural areas where access to screenings is not as easy to come by.

The bus will be in Rupert on Friday, October 15, 2021 and Saturday, October 16, 2021.

The event is hosted by Robert. C. Byrd Rupert Clinic and Bonnie’s Bus will be parked at the Rupert Community Center at 8a.m.

You can find more information about the event and the program here.

