BRCCC to host Meet the Candidates Forum

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — If you want an opportunity to learn more about your local candidates, an upcoming event is a great chance.

“Meet the Candidates” takes place at 7 a.m. on Tuesday, October 6, 2020. The Beckley-Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce will hold the event at Tamarack. The event will be moderated by the Raleigh County Administrator and a media panel.

Michelle Rotellini, the President and CEO of the BRCCC, said this event is a great way to get to know the candidates before the general election in November.

“The constituents want to hear from them especially because this is the general election, so a lot of the candidates are not local they are from all across the state, and so this is just a great opportunity to get these candidates in Raleigh County,” Rotellini said.

The public is welcome to attend, as long as they social distance and wear a mask. The venue can safely hold 100 audience members, and people will be allowed in on a first come, first serve basis.

The event will also be streamed on the Beckley-Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce Facebook page.