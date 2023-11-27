BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – Emergency crews are currently fighting a structure fire on the 100 block of 11th street in Beckley.

The fire was originally reported by the West Virginia State Police around 8 o’clock Monday night. Raleigh County Dispatch confirmed WVSP is on the scene now, along with the Beckley Fire Department, Beckley Police Department and JanCare Ambulances. Crews from Appalachian Power are also on scene.

George Todorovich, who lives in the neighborhood, said he saw people struggling to get out of the building when the fire began. Todorovich told 59News he helped five people inside, and their pets, get out of the house before it was fully engulfed in flames.

“One guy was burnt on his leg. I dragged him out,” said Todorovich. “I didn’t care about my health, I was more worried about other people’s health. Other people are more important than me.”

Crews remain on the scene fighting the fire. Stay with 59News for more updates.