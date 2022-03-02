(WVNS) — Although Covid isn’t canceling major events any longer as it had over the past two years, a deal that can’t be reached within Major League Baseball is keeping fans out of stadiums.

For the first time in more than twenty years, regular-season games became the casualty in the war between Major League Baseball and its players’ association.

After already extending the original deadline to try and come to a new collective bargaining agreement, on Monday, February 28, 2022, the league presented what they stated to be their last and best offer, which was unanimously rejected by the MLBPA on Tuesday, March 1, 2022.

As a result, MLB commissioner Rob Manfred canceled the first two series of the season, which was originally scheduled to start at the end of the month, as they have to have a minimum of thirty days of spring training before the season begins.

Rocky Malamisura is familiar with how the Major League operates after spending the last six years as the General Manager of the Bluefield baseball club and now the Bluefield Ridge Runners and working closely with MiLB beforehand.

He is confident something will give to allow the season to get back up to bat.

“Everyone wants it settled, players union, everyone wants it done like I said there is just a few issues hanging out there that they are going to have to get together on and one side is going to have to move and the other side is going to have to move,” said Malamisura.

Among those issues, the players feel as though they should be paid more at younger ages while they are in their prime, issues with time in the minor leagues, and issues concerning tanking,

Malimasura explaind at the end of the day it comes down to a discussion of economics and the distribution of revenue. He says the players want to become more involved.

“It is a risk and reward situation, the owners stand all of the risk and therefore the reward side of it gets complicated,” said Malamisura.

The last work stoppage was during the 1994-95 season, canceling 938 games, the entire postseason, and the World Series.

The MiLB which is the sport’s main minor league is not represented by the players association, and therefore is not affected by the work stoppage, nor are the Appalachian league teams in our area.

Malamisura said they will be out on the diamond this summer whether the pros are or not.

“If things get pushed back very far, your baseball fans are going to want to find baseball, and the minor leagues are a great place to find it, especially in our area,” said Malamisura.

The home opener for the RidgeRunners is June 4.