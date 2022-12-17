MCDOWELL COUNTY, WV (WVNS) An officer-involved shooting is under investigation in McDowell County, according to Sheriff James Muncy.

According to Muncy, at 6 p.m. deputies with the Sheriff’s office responded to a call on an unwanted person with a firearm in the Three Forks area.

When they got to the scene, they found the individual. The unwanted person made threats to the deputies and began to shoot. Deputies fired back and the suspect was pronounced dead at the scene.

West Virginia State police are investigating the shooting.

Sheriff Muncy reported the deputies are on paid leave pending the outcome of the investigation.