FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — After a two-year absence, countless people gathered in Fayette County for the long-awaited return of Bridge Day, ready to enjoy all the event offers.



As a sea of vendors, food stands, and jumpers enveloped Route 19, it seemed like the event picked up right where it left off. The recent designation of the country’s newest national park brought out many first-time visitors to the area, to take part in the largest single-day event in the mountain state.

“We were up since 4:20 this morning so got to see the sunrise. We had the really icy cold morning that I’m feeling the warm coming in. But it’s been a good day so far, super nice, gonna see the crowds filling in,” said Bernadette Goetz, a vendor.

Many locals were very happy to see the event back and better than ever. Kevin Bibb, along with his brother Keith and their friend Bill Crozer spoke about how the event is about so much more than the outdoor adventure.



“Oh my gosh, look, he and I look forward to it for every single year that we’ve been living,” said Bibb, as he pointed towards Keith. “We are so blessed to have everybody here again and watch the festivities. It’s excitement, this whole area gets excited, especially us.”

While this was the first time visiting the Bridge for many, it will not be their last. Christopher Liskey traveled from Pennsylvania to run his own stand and said he cannot wait to come back.



“Oh, I’ll be coming back next year. I’ll probably be jumping myself if I get the opportunity to,” said Liskey.