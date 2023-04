BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A brush fire in Beckley has affected the power in the surrounding area.

Raleigh County Dispatch confirms a brush fire has occurred on Grey Flats Rd and Clarence W Meadows Memorial Blvd. The power has reportedly had an outage, affecting several of the traffic lights in the area.

Beckley-Raleigh County Emergency Services report that Beckley City Fire Department, JanCare and the Division of Forestry are on scene. Drivers are asked to avoid the area if they can.