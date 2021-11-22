Buck gun hunting season begins

GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — This time of year the Mountain State prepares for thousands of people, both locally and from out of town, to venture out into the woods to take advantage of hunting season.

Businesses, restaurants, campsites, and hotels are excited and preparing for an influx of people as well.

“I would be more excited if I could go hunting myself, but yeah its been really busy,” said Jennifer Sims, the co-owner of First Rank Gun and Pawn. LLC.

Sims and her husband took ownership of the pawnshop in Lewsiburg in July and since then, they encountered a new type of busy. The season is expected to bring in more hunters, but we are still seeing the effects of an ammo shortage. Sims said hunting rounds can be very difficult to come by.

“We have been really busy everybody is looking for ammo, of course, it is almost nonexistent we do manage to get in some different calibers here and there, we have got in 243 and 3030 right that’s like a unicorn you can’t hardly find it,”said Sims.

Every day, they have people calling in or coming to the shop to see what they have in stock.

While they are benefiting from the influx of business, others in the area believe while the season still has an impact, the scope has decreased over the years.

Billy Level, the owner of Hog Wild BBQ, said while the season still brings in business it is not the same as it once was. He believes nowadays, tradition is what keeps the season alive.

“Oh yeah there is still some tradition, you know your local farmers your down to earth people, they are still going to be out hunting,” said Level.

One thing is clear, as you drive around the next few weeks there is a good chance you could see someone with a buck.

Buck hunting season runs until Sunday, December 5, 2021.