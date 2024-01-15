BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Calacino’s Pizzeria and Sports Bar donated $8,200 to Hospice of Southern West Virginia.

Every year Calacino’s hosts the Carol S. Weeks Memorial Hospice Benefit in honor of owner Jeff Weeks’ mother.

“This was the 7th annual. My mom passed away at hospice. They were so great, that I wanted to do something for them, so we started this,” said Weeks. “It started out just Wednesday night, the night before Thanksgiving, and we’d take donations and it’s kind of grown from there and now it’s a big three-day event.”

The three-day event was complete with live bands, a silent auction featuring donated items from Lowe’s, and tickets to West Virginia University basketball games.