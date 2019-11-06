California man caught with loaded gun at Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport

MIAMI, FLORIDA – MAY 21: A Transportation Security Administration (TSA) agent’s patch is seen as she helps travelers place their bags through the 3-D scanner at the Miami International Airport on May 21, 2019 in Miami, Florida. TSA has begun using the new 3-D computed tomography (CT) scanner in a checkpoint lane to detect explosives and other prohibited items that may be inside carry-on bags. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

ROANOKE, VA (AP) — The Transportation Security Administration said a California man has been cited for having a gun loaded with three bullets in a carry-on bag at an airport in Virginia.

A news release from the TSA said the gun was found at the Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport checkpoint Tuesday morning. Airport police confiscated the gun and cited the man on a weapons charge. His name wasn’t given.

TSA said this is the fifth gun detected at this airport this year. Six guns were spotted at the checkpoint last year.

Nationwide, the TSA said more than 4,000 guns were discovered in carry-on bags at security checkpoints last year and 86% were loaded.

Passengers are allowed to have guns in checked bags if they are properly packaged and declared.

