COOL RIDGE, WV (WVNS) — A touching event for many through the Beckley area took place on Friday, April 15, 2022.

Sixth through twelfth graders from the Calvary Assembly of God walked down Route 19 carrying three crosses for Via Dolorosa.

Via Dolorosa stands for “way of suffering,” which is what youth pastor, Jonathan Wolle said the walk reminds people of, the suffering that Jesus endured during Good Friday. He told 59News the kids were excited to participate in this emotional walk.

“There’s a little bit of hard work involved. It’s not exactly an easy thing. We walk over 20 miles over the course of this weekend. Putting that kind of effort in is not just good work ethic but it’s also an opportunity for them to experience what Jesus went through when he carried the cross.” Youth Pastor Jonathan Wolle

Wolle said the group will be in Beckley on Saturday sharing the love of Jesus with community members.