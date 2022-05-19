GLADE SPRINGS RESORT, WV (WVNS) – Summer will be here before we know it, and with that comes camps like Camp Hope!

Camp Hope is a bereavement camp sponsored by Hospice of Southern WV. The camp is meant for children ages 7-17 who are coping with the death of a significant person. Children will learn coping skills for grief-related experiences and like any other camp will also have opportunities for lots of fun!

This year’s camp will be held from Tuesday, June 14, 2022 to Thursday, June 16, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. each day. It will be at Glade Springs Resort, 255 Resort Drive, Daniels, WV. Camp Hope is free to all participants, but registration beforehand is required.

Please call the bereavement department at 304-255-6404 or visit the Hospice of Southern WV website for more information. If transportation is a problem for your family, assistance is available.