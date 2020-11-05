Candidates relied on advertisements more than ever during 2020 Election

PRINCETON,WV (WVNS) — During an election season where in-person campaign events were restricted, candidates said they had to rely more on advertisements than ever.

59News asked candidates how much their election spending increased this year compared to past elections. Mercer County Prosecuting Attorney Brian Cochran said while he only had to campaign during the primaries, he spent more than expected.

“We probably spent much more money than what I anticpated spending, much more money than my wife wanted to me spend for sure,” said Cochran.

Cochran said he is glad his campaign spending paid off. He said he is excited to get started.

