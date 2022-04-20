SHADY SPRING, WV (WVNS) – If you noticed a funny smell in the air when you stepped outside on Wednesday, April 20, 2022, there was a chance it was the smell of cannabis enthusiasts all around the globe honoring 4/20.

4/20 began as a slang term for marijuana used by California teens in the 1970s, but as the popularity of the term grew, smokers started celebrating April 20th, or 4/20, as a day to come together around their love of marijuana.

Since its humble beginnings in the seventies, the cannabis industry exploded into what is now a billion-dollar industry.

Locally, one employee at The Kulture Smokeshop in Shady Spring said this year’s 4/20 sale resulted in their biggest day of business ever.

“The store’s been really busy, it’s been hopping ever since we got here. We’re two years deep into it now and 4/20 is like, the celebration of cannabis so it’s the biggest holiday for us,” said Paul Lilly, who works at The Kulture.

Glassware, CBD oils, vapes, grinders, and everything else in the store were half off to celebrate The Kulture’s first 4/20 celebration without COVID-19 regulations harshing their mellow.