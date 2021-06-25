Carnegie Hall returning Ivy Terrace concert series

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — Adding on to the list of events coming back after being cancelled by COVID-19, Carnegie Hall brought back a familiar concert series.

After not being able to go on due to the pandemic, the Ivy Terrace concert series kicked off June 24, 2021.

It is a free concert series featuring artists and bands from all genres.

“It was a perfectly glorious evening, the best kick off band we could of had, the weather was perfect,” said Cathy Rennard, President and CEO of Carnegie Hall.

The next concert in the series is July 8, with performances from Richard Hefner and friends. Carnegie Hall extended the series into October, with plans to bring back indoor concerts afterwards.