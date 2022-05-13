BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — According to information released by Beckley P.D. Deputy Chief Dave Allard, a worker at a carnival in town was found dead on the carnival site.

A 51 year old male was found unresponsive inside of a residential camper on Wednesday May 11. The cause of death was ruled an overdose; suspected to be a heroin or fentanyl overdose.

No further details have been released at this time.

“We at Gambill Amusements are deeply saddened by the death of one of the concession workers. He was not an employee of Gambill Amusements. He was given a job and a place to sleep by an independent concessionaire this week for this location. His job duties included stocking the games and cleaning up at night. We at Gambill have zero tolerance for illegal drugs and take the health and safety of our patrons and staff very seriously. We have a good relationship with the Beckley Police Department, they are on our midway every evening; and we will help them in any way we can.” Gambill Amusements statement on the matter

The carnival will operate at normal hours this weekend still.