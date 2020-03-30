Causeacon postponed to June over extension of social distancing guidelines

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Causeacon, Beckley’s premier convention for gamers, artists, and vendors, is put on temporary hold for 2020.

Due to President Trump’s extension of the national guidelines for social distancing, Causeacon Chairman Desiree Christian announced the convention is rescheduled for June 12-14, 2020 at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center.

Christian said they will honor anyone who bought tickets for the original April dates in June, but can also issue refunds if requested.

“We appreciate your understanding on our decision to push the dates forward,” Christian said. “We’re going to work even harder to ensure that Causeacon will still be the fun and entertaining event that you all love.”

Anyone with questions can message them to Causeacon’s Facebook page or email them to causeaconwv@gmail.com.