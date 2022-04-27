BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – The pop culture celebration known as Causeacon returns to the Beckley area the weekend of April 29th through May 1st, 2022.

Causeacon is back after two years off due to Covid-19. The pop culture event will be Friday, Saturday and Sunday at the Raleigh County Convention Center and will feature vendors, table top games and toys from genres such as sci-fi, fantasy and anime. Erin Stone Assistant Executive Director for AWAY says they’re happy to be back after the time off.

“I don’t think people realize the impact Causeacon has. It really brings people together, you look across the room and you’re like I didn’t know you were into that too.” Erin Stone Assistant Executive Director for AWAY

All the proceeds from Causeacon will go to benefit AWAY an organization helping women and men in domestic violence situations.