BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)–Causeacon brought back the magic with the Princess for a Day event at Marquees Cinemas in Beckley.

In honor of the new live-action Little Mermaid movie release, the cinema threw an under-the-sea bash for the community.

Kids had the chance to dress up as a mermaid and experience the new movie in style.

The event had character meet-and-greets, face painting, games, prizes and so much more.

Myra Harper, a volunteer with Causeacon, said the event is also a fundraiser to raise money for AWAY, formerly known as the women’s resource center.

“It’s a great time for the community to come together and do something that is a lot of fun, and at the same time you’re raising money for a really good cause,” said Harper. “All the events that we put on are all about community and just having a good time.”

Some of the other activities included video games, a manicure station, Lego building and coloring.