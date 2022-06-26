BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – Beckley Appalachian Regional Hospital was forced to close down their emergency room department Sunday afternoon as members of staff were decontaminated following a chemical incident.

The emergency room department has been decontaminated and reopened, according to Beckley ARH.

In a statement to 59News, Director of Public Relations for Beckley ARH Jeri Knowlton said,

“Beckley Appalachian Regional Healthcare Hospital emergency department was exposed to a chemical incident that resulted in an immediate call for diversion. Our healthcare professionals worked swiftly and safely to mitigate the exposure. Thanks to their quick actions and the support of local emergency responders, the emergency department was able to reopen and is currently receiving patients.”