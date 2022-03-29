Oak Hill, WV (WVNS) – The Fayette County prosecutors’ office pressed charges against a young person who allegedly made terroristic threats online.

According to the prosecutor’s office, a local child posted threats of gun violence at Oak Hill Middle and High Schools on Sunday, March 27, at 3 p.m.

The Fayette County Sheriff’s Department worked with other local law enforcement agencies to quickly track down the person who made the threats. Just three hours after the posts were reported, the sheriff’s department located the child, who confessed to making the threats.

“In this day and age when somebody makes those threats, whether we believe they’re going to carry them out or not, we absolutely have to act on them,” said Anthony Ciliberti, the Fayette County Prosecuting Attorney, “We can’t just sit back and assume that nothing bad is going to happen.”

In addition to an increased security presence after the threats, Fayette County secondary schools, including Oak Hill Middle and High school, are equipped with Evolv security systems. Evolv’s state of the art weapon detection systems are used at stadiums and amusement parks across the country and can help school security identify potential threats as soon as they enter the building

“It’s not what we look at with the old metal detector philosophy, (Evolv) will actually tell you location. It’s programmed and designed to know what potential weapons look like,” said Gary Hough, the Fayette County Schools Superintendent.

But the child who allegedly made the threats online won’t be walking through that Evolv system any time soon. Instead, they face juvenile charges that will change the rest of their life.

Hough said he hopes the charges will send a message to all Fayette County students that making threats about gun violence in schools will not be taken lightly.

“I think it tells people that we do take things extremely seriously,” said Hough. “They’ll deal with disciplinary action within the school system because they’re a juvenile. Plus they’ll deal with legal action within the legal system.”