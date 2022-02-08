Child neglect trial heavily focused on CPS reform begins in Fayette County

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — The early stages of a delayed trial took place on Tuesday, February 8, 2022, in Fayette County.

Marty Browning Jr, his wife Julie Titchenell Browning, and her sister Sherie Titchenell are charged with death of a child by a parent, guardian, or custodian, as well as abuse and neglect of a child resulting in death.

The three attended the hearing virtually, as Marty Browning Jr. tested positive for covid and the others are awaiting their results.

In the evidentiary hearing, multiple witnesses took to the stand to discuss the circumstances of Raylee Browning’s death. The investigation began on December 26, 2018. A criminal complaint stated Raylee has a heart attack. Health professionals also found burns, bruises, and cuts all over the child’s body. She died a few days later after doctors said there was nothing else they could do to help her.

One witness, a former teacher of Raylee’s, testified she called Child Protective services three times, but nothing ever happened.

Her story is a topic of conversation in this legislative session, as Senator Stephen Baldwin introduced a bill named after Raylee, which focuses on reforming what he says is an overworked CPS system.

Originally scheduled for October of 2021, the trial is now set for March 1.