Child Protect in Mercer County holds annual turkey hand contest

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — Child Protect in Mercer County hosted a competition to get kids in the Thanksgiving spirit.

The group holds an annual turkey hand drawing contest. The drawings are submitted by children who have visited Child Protect for services within the last few months.

The contest is judged by local leaders who want to help bring some holiday joy to the kids.

“Any time you can normalize an event for children, such as Halloween or Thanksgiving with little projects like this, it is just something that gets kids in the spirit,” said Lisa Clark, one of judges for the annual turkey hand drawing contest.

The judges pick the top 3 winners out of the submitted drawings. The winners receive special recognition. The first place drawing is featured on a Child Protect direct mail campaign.