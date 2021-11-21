Children in Beckley get a sneak peek of a holiday classic

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Children got the chance to get an early look at a traditional holiday show in Beckley.

With the holiday season right around the corner, dancers with the Beckley Dance Theatre school put the final touches on their performance of the Nutcracker before showing it to the public.

Taking a break from the rehearsals, dancers and instructors gathered at the school to bring an event Sugarplum Dance Fun to children in the area.

“These are all preschoolers that have come to learn about the nutcracker make crafts and do some dance and creative movement and have a good time in preparation for the nutcracker,” said Jerry Rose, the artistic director of the show.

Rose said he loves to see the children’s eyes light up as they watch the dancers. He knows many of them have had very little experience with live performances at this point in their lives, and do not know what to expect.

This way they get an up-close and personal connection.

“Because there is an aesthetic distance in the theatre. Here they can actually say hi to them they can touch them they can have their pictures made with them and experience something that will really live in their hearts forever,” said Rose.

Each child got a free ticket to the actual performance.

The ballet is a yearly tradition, which they were able to continue through the pandemic, and Rose is excited for this year’s shows as well.

Since 1892 this ballet has thrilled audiences throughout the world and it continues today in Beckley, West Virginia,” said Rose.

Click here for tickets and times on their upcoming shows.