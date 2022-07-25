BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The West Virginia State University STEM Lab Camp began at the Aerospace Education Laboratory in Beckley on Monday, July 25, 2022.

It is a week-long day camp for upcoming 6th through 8th graders. Campers will conduct hands-on science experiments, design, and engineer to build projects while developing math skills.

NASA Aerospace Education Laboratory Coordintor, Crystal Bishop said this camp is great for those who to work in the STEM field in the future.

“What they will walk away with is an introduction into the scientific math-hood process and the design in engineering process,” said Bishop.

On Friday, July 25, 2022, there is a competition where campers need eight steps with three energy transfers on their projects.