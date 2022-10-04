BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – After a week’s delay, chili night is back on!

Director of Beckley Events, Jill Moorefield says not much has changed when it comes to vendors.

“It’s been a popular tradition for fall to come out to chili night and, ya know we hope that people will support it again this year.” Director of Beckley Events, Jill Moorefield

There will be around 27 vendors and 30 non-vendors with several musical performers at Saturday’s event. Moorefield says this is a tradition for many in the area, especially this time of the year.

There is a $5 fee to participate in the voting process for chili night. Each $5 gets you five chili samples and a voting coin. The event starts at five P.M. and ends at eight P.M.