BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Beckley City Officials confirm Chipotle is finally making its way to Beckley.

Mayor Rob Rappold announced today, November 22, 2022, that Beckley’s City Planning Commission has been into contact with developers who plan to bring the restaurant to 1080 North Eisenhower Drive.

“I’ve been told it’s near Kohl’s, in that shopping center, and on track to occur, quickly.” – Beckley Mayor Rob Rappold

City officials confirmed Paramount Development has been in contact with the Beckley Zoning Office regarding the new restaurant.

