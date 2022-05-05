BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – The was no shortage of margaritas at Campestre in Beckley for Cinco de Mayo.

Cinco de Mayo, which translates to “the Fifth of May,” celebrates Mexico’s victory over the French in the Battle of Puebla in 1862.

Now it serves as a celebration of Mexican history, culture, and especially, food. Campestre Manager Ignacio Aguirre said Cinco de Mayo is always the restaurant’s busiest day of the year.

“For sure, every year,” said Aguirre. “Even the year we had the pandemic, we weren’t expecting to be very busy and we were, just on take-out orders we got slammed. So yes.”

Aguirre said he expects the holiday to be Campestre’s biggest day of business since the start of the pandemic.

Campestre offered specials on margaritas, Mexican beers, and more to celebrate Cinco de Mayo.