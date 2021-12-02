City of Beckley kicks off the holiday season

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — With November come and gone, there are no arguments the holiday season is upon us.

The city of Beckley kicks off its Christmas celebration on Saturday, December 4, 2021. The annual Christmas Parade will take over streets in Uptown Beckley.

Along with dozens of floats filled with Christmas spirit, even more businesses and vendors will open their doors and line the streets. Complete with caroling, gingerbread houses, and making ornaments, people in the area will have plenty do to to get into the spirit of the season.

“It is always a wonderful tradition to try and kick off the holiday season we have a lot of entries this year from bands and dancers and floats and all kinds of things it is going to be a really lovely day,” said Jill Moorefield, Director of Beckley Events.

As last year was a reverse parade, Moorefield said she is excited to get the floats back out on the streets.