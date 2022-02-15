BECKLEY, W.V. (WVNS) – If you are a certified lifeguard, Beckley is in need for qualified candidates to lifeguard at the New River Pool this summer.

The pool did not open last year because there was a shortage of qualified lifeguard candidates.

Last year, the city allowed 16 and 17 year olds to become qualified through a lifeguard course taught by the YMCA of Southern West Virginia. This year the recruitment efforts are getting a bit more aggressive.

“The pool at black knight we were able to get it open. We don’t need nearly as many lifeguards as we need at New River. And it was almost to capacity almost every day so its truly important that we get the larger pool open so instead of serving 125 people a day we can serve 600 people a day.” Leslie Baker, Director of Parks and Rec.

The City of Beckley will cover the certification fee for candidates who will commit to working for the city for a certain number of hours.