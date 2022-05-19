BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – Beckley’s Parks and Recreation Department is set to bring its Founder’s Day Celebration.

Held at the Wildwood House Museum, home of General Beckley, the event has been postponed for two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The event is a joint venture between Parks and Recreation and the Raleigh County Historical Society. Founder`s Day is scheduled for Saturday, May 21, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Activities kick off with a walk from Wildwood House to Wildwood Cemetery, where a Veterans of Foreign Wars Honor Guard will perform military honors. Attendees will then return to the house for lunch and musical entertainment.

Also, costumed Beckley family reenactors, Civil War reenactors, and traditional craftsmen will demonstrate their respective skills. Horse-drawn carriage rides will be available ($10 adults, $5 children) from the Farm of Dallas and Missy McCoy, who will also provide animals for a petting zoo.

Wildwood House is listed on the National Register of Historic Places and is located at 121 Laurel Terrace, directly across the street from Memorial Baptist Church.