BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – A proposed plan is in place for the city of Beckley to hire lifeguards for its public pools this summer.

The deal would see Beckley pay $130,000 to USA Pools, who would send lifeguards and pool managers to work at New River Park and Black Knight.

Beckley Mayor Rob Rappold said the deal actually works out to cost the city less than it would to hire local lifeguards.

Rappold hopes the partnership with USA pools is a lasting solution, given how much of an issue finding lifeguards is for the city.

“I was on city council from 1989 until 2011, and every year during that 22 year period we fought this battle constantly, and have every year in the 11 or so years since then,” said Mayor Rappold.

Before being finalized, the deal needs approval from the Beckley city council. A vote is set for their upcoming meeting on April 26.