City of Beckley puts on annual Veterans Day Parade

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — All across Southern West Virginia, cities held parades and celebrations in honor of Veterans Day Thursday, November 11, 2021.

As a demonstration to show their appreciation to those who served, the City of Beckley held a parade in the heart of Uptown. Not only did the parade highlight local veterans across the county, but it served as a tribute to those who could not be there to celebrate as well.

Bands from area high schools and middle schools rang out patriotic tunes.

Military vehicles, custom jeeps, and floats traveled down the road, each celebrating veterans in their own way.

“It’s very emotional, very special, I thank god that I made it home, and I have a lot of veteran friends that I meet with regularly and it is just a real special day,” said one Vietnam Veteran in attendance.

The people standing along the street said they were happy to get to come out and show their support.