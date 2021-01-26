City of Beckley to hold minority COVID-19 testing event

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The City of Beckley wants to make sure minorities are getting tested and vaccinated for COVID-19.

Minorities are hit disproportionately hard during the COVID-19 pandemic. That is why the city is hold a testing and vaccine event for the minority community.

The City of Beckley joined forces with the Partnership of African American Churches to make it happen.

“It is very important that we try to get out and get as much testing as possible and one of the best ways we can do that is bringing the testing right here in the community and where we are at,” said Bishop Fred Simms of Heart of God Ministries.

The event is located at the Multicultural Center in East Park on Jan. 27, 2021. It will last from 12-6 p.m. It is first come, first serve. There will be two other events on Thursday Jan. 28, 2021 and Saturday Jan. 30, 2021 from 12-6 p.m. at Heart of God Ministries.