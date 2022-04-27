BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS)–One program in Mercer County wants to set up aspiring cooks and chefs with the chance to own their own food truck one day.

The food truck incubator is a program in Bluefield where participants can take self-paced classes.

Once they pass the class, they have the chance to test out their menus and brand in a food truck for sixty days or ten events.

Jim Spencer, Executive Director of the Bluefield Economic Development Authority said this program has the potential to reach customers in Southern West Virginia.

“The goal between the two trucks is to help start twelve businesses, food truck businesses, per year in the region and the region being in 11 counties,” said Spencer.

Spencer added his office submitted a grant application to the Appalachian Regional Commission for Power to provide funds for the program.