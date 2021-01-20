City of Montgomery to host meets assisting in the application of mini-grants

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — The city of Montgomery is hosting a meeting Thursday, January 21, 2021 focusing on applying for a mini-grant.

The mini-grant is funded by the West Virginia Community Development Hub, and the Cultivate WV program.

The $40,000 grant is available to local community members who are supported by the Upper Kanawha Valley Strategic Initiatives Council.

Those who apply can receive up to $2,000 for their project. The city will hold two meetings Jan. 21 to answer questions anyone may have about the grant.

The meetings will be held virtually from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m., and from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Click on the link for more information on how to access the meetings.