PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) –A new ten-year plan was approved in the City of Princeton.

The plan looks to review sections of the city to determine if projects in the area can help the well-being of its citizens.

Samuel Lusk, Economic Development Director said the plan is required by state law. The Planning Commission plans to meet and discuss the reviews every month.

Lusk said they plan to look at the rural, historical, and infrastructure aspects of the area.

“We’ll take the plan from 2014 and try to revamp it to make it reflect 2022. The City has changed dramatically in the last ten years and we expect it to change even more dramatically the next ten years,” said Lusk.

The city’s review process includes receiving public input from Princeton residents.