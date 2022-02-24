PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — Renovations began on a Princeton sidewalk. The sidewalk along West Main Street will receive a facelift.

The project begins outside of the “Those Who Served” museum and spanning less than two-tenths of a mile going away from the county courthouse.

The $200,000 project received almost all of its funding from the state Division of Highways Alternative transportation grant, with twenty percent coming from the city’s general fund.

Princeton City Manager Mike Webb, said the renovations are a long time coming, but there were two main reasons why they decided to take on these types of projects:

“In all parts of the town you saw people out and about. They want to get out in the fresh air, maybe social distancing and things of that nature. Including the development down, we have had a lot more foot traffic downtown. So, we have projects stemming off of Mercer Street as well.

Webb said they have roughly six months to finish the renovations, but he believes it will finish sooner than that. He also does not believe there would be any added traffic as a result of the construction.

Webb spoke of plans for four other sidewalk renovations throughout Princeton. They want to tackle South Thorn Street shortly after this project is complete.