City of Welch to host Fourth of July pool party and cookout

WELCH, WV (WVNS) — For the first time, people in Welch can participate in a Fourth of July celebration put on by the city.

With warmer weather and more relaxed guideline’s, the city wants to continue to offer fun events and activities in Welch. The next one on the calendar is a cookout and celebration for the Fourth of July. People are invited for a free day of swimming at Linkous Park pool.

Mayor Harold McBride said he will be out there firing up the grill to make hotdogs and hamburgers.

“We want something for people to do all the time, to have fun with something fun to do all of the time,” said Mayor McBride.

The pool is free for everyone from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m., and the mayor is serving food at 4 p.m.